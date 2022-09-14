Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey

If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey.

Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.

Multiple charities that serve the food insecure in the Garden State would be happy to take them.

One of the unintended consequences of the plastic bag ban, was food pantries not having a means to bag up their donations for distribution to needy families.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey posted on their website this week that they will gladly take any reusable bags you have to give.

Food Pantries were given a six month extension to continue to use plastic bags, but that period will expire in November, and they are trying to collect enough reusable bags to fill the need going forward.

Each donation of a bag prevents the pantry from having to spend money buying bags, instead of food, when demand for food is increasing sharply under the weight of inflationary pressure on New Jersey households.

"By donating a new or gently used reusable shopping bag," the FoodBank says, "You are not only helping the environment, but keeping costs down for our partners."

Nearly 300 sites in New Jersey will accept your new, or gently used, bags.

A link to donation sites can be found here.

Fulfill Food Bank in Monmouth & Ocean Counties and The Food Bank of South Jersey are also accepting donations of clean bags.

The issue of too many reusable bags piling up in people's cars and garages prompted a call for the return of paper bags in grocery stores and at other retailers.

The sponsor of New Jersey's plastic bag ban, State Sen. Bob Smith, R-Monmouth, has said that he would consider allowing the use of paper bags or the return of the reusable bags to stores for a refund to help eliminate the glut.

To date, no new legislation has been introduced.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

