The NJ plastic bag ban needs to be overturned now! (Opinion)

Could have told you this before the Legislature and radical environmentalists decided to end the convenience of so-called "single-use" plastic bags. It was a bad idea and would have the opposite impact.

Although the bag ban cartel will tout the stat that "single-use" bag use declined by 60%, they conveniently ignore that as consumers shifted to thicker plastic bags, plastic consumption for bags TRIPLED.

Of course, many of us remained sane through the debate and talked about how the bags targeted for banning were close to having ZERO impact on our landfills and contributed nearly ZERO to NJ's pollution.

I recently wrote about the abundance of the so-called "reusable" bags that were just adding to clutter in cars and closets. For years I have been warning against a ridiculous ban that would ignore the fact that just about everything in the store is wrapped in plastic. There are bags for vegetables, wrapping for meat, and plastic bottles for water, milk, and detergent.

So, you're walking out of the store with a cart full of plastic without the convenience of truly multi-use plastic bag to carry your items. It's the classic definition of virtue signaling. And as we've seen with the radical left on issue like climate change, policing and immigration, they are willing to make your life uncomfortable, inconvenient and less safe in order to push their personal political agenda.

We are working on implementing common sense solutions for New Jerseeyans at all levels of government. Ending the "sanctuary state" policy, ending "bail reform" empowering parents and protecting kids in our school will be top priorities.

On the practical side, we're also going to reverse the ban on plastic bags. Time for us to end the woke virtue signaling which only serves to make life less convenient and more expensive for average New Jerseyans.

While we're working hard to change Trenton and Washington over the next two election cycles in 2024 and 2025, you can bring back the convenience in your life by using our branded plastic bags.

You can buy them from a great New Jersey small business HERE or you can meet me and our team on the trail at one of the many events we do around the state and we'll be happy to give you some bags for FREE.

