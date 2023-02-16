A 30-year-old woman has been indicted by a grand jury on counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto, in connection with a Manchester Township crash that claimed the lives of two men.

Authorities say Danielle Bowker, of Toms River, was high behind the wheel on the morning of Mar. 28, 2022, when she failed to stay in her lane while going around a curve along Route 571.

Bowker hit a New Jersey Department of Transportation pickup truck that then struck a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Corolla, authorities say. The individuals in the pickup sustained minor injuries, but the drivers of the other vehicles — 48-year-old Michael Sadis and 58-year-old Paul Lamberti, both of Toms River — did not survive the crash.

While at Community Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Bowker underwent a blood draw pursuant to a court-authorized warrant. Laboratory results indicated that Bokwer was a "recent, active user of marijuana" at the time of the fatal crash, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The state's psychopharmacologist rendered an opinion that Bowker's faculties were impaired due to marijuana use and she should not have been operating a motor vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

Bowker surrendered herself to Manchester police in the presence of her attorney on June 21.

The grand jury indictment from Wednesday includes two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of strict liability vehicular homicide, and two counts of assault by auto.

