Toms River, NJ teen partly blinded in mail truck crash gets $2M

TOMS RIVER — After a crash with a U.S. Postal mail truck left him blind in one eye, an Ocean County teen has gotten a nearly $2 million settlement, according to a published report.

The November 2016 crash involved a then 13-year-old boy, who was a back seat passenger in a Jeep Cherokee traveling in Toms River, as reported by the New Jersey Law Journal.

A U.S. Postal truck, driven by a worker who was delivering an Amazon package made a sudden left turn and hit the vehicle along Washington Street, according to court documents.

The boy, identified only as C.F. in his lawsuit, said he suffered broken bones in his face, a cut that permanently blinded him in the right eye, as well as emotional trauma and damages.

Attorneys for the U.S. Postal Service had argued that the boy should have been wearing a seat belt, according to a court document filed in 2018.

The teen, now 18, has settled the suit for $1.965 million, the same Law Journal report said.

