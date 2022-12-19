Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway

Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway.

State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall.

Digiovanni and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing outside the vehicle when they were struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar. The Wrangler flipped over.

Digiovanni and Devingo were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police. Mulholland sustained minor injuries.

Police did not disclose if Devingo was a passenger with Devingo or why the Equinox was stopped.

Chevrolet Equinox involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway 12/18/22 Chevrolet Equinox involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway 12/18/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Two right lanes were closed for over two hours for a preliminary investigation.

It was the 35th fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in 2022 and the 6th in Ocean County.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

