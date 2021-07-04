A Toms River man who was flying around the township, then landing, has been cited for his travels.

Toms River Police said they began receiving several anonymous complains including on June 24 in particular about a helicopter flying low around the town.

Complaints said the helicopter may have been landing in unauthorized areas as well as on private property along Dino Boulevard.

Police investigated the complaints but officers saw for themselves the helicopter flying around. They traced the tail number on the aircraft to the owner.

They spoke with the homeowner and pilot of the helicopter, Meir Gurvitz, who complied and provided the officers with the necessary information.

Gurvitz then received a citation for an unauthorized helipad.

Toms River Police said that the FAA and DOT will now be conducting an investigation into possible violations of federal and state laws.

