Tolls on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway rising 3% in January

TRENTON – Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase 3% on Jan. 1, in accordance with the yearly inflation adjustments authorized when tolls were hiked in September 2020.

Going forward, the tolls will be adjusted at the start of each year without additional public hearings. That approach is meant to provide the toll-road authorities predictable revenue increases to fund its construction plans and avoid major hikes like the 36% increase last year on the Turnpike.

Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney said the full table showing all the new toll rates is still in draft form and not yet available, but he was able to provide some examples.

For passengers with E-ZPass:

Full length of the New Jersey Turnpike increases from $18.95 to $19.42

Exit 16W – Exit 9 increases from $8.85 to $9.12

7A - 11 increases from $3.35 to $3.46

4 – 10 increases from $5.45 to $5.62

Drivers paying with cash will pay slightly more, as the E-ZPass increases are rounded up to the nearest penny while the cash rates are rounded up to the nearest nickel:

Full length of the Turnpike increases from $18.95 to $19.45

16W – 9 increases from $8.85 to $9.15

7A - 11 increases from $3.35 to $3.50

4 – 10 increases from $5.45 to $5.65

On the Garden State Parkway, tolls that are currently $1.90 will go to $1.96 for E-ZPass users and $2 for passenger vehicles paying cash; tolls that are now 95 cents will go to 98 cents or $1; and tolls that are now 65 cents will go to 67 cents or 70 cents.

The same approach was authorized by the agency that operates the Atlantic City Expressway.

The planned 3% increase is noted in the Turnpike Authority for 2022, which was submitted just before Thanksgiving.

Revenue at the authority is projected to reach $2.3 billion, a 7% increase from the current year, as traffic is projected to return to 97% of its pre-pandemic level. Operating costs are budgeted at $672 million, and debt payments are budgeted to be $903 million.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

