This NJ restaurant voted as one of the best in outdoor dining in the country

Open Table released its Top 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining in the country. The criteria was very simple, it was based on restaurant reviews.

Open Table surfed through over 13 million reviews to find those restaurants that were good enough to be named in their top 100. To be named one of the top 100 is a pretty big honor.

Tisha’s on Washington Street in Cape May, NJ, is on the top 100 list for outdoor dining.

Close to 6,000 reviews have been written about Tisha’s and the restaurant has maintained an incredible 4.8 rating out of a possible 5.

Open Table states that there has been an incredible 54% increase in the number of outdoor dining and “streeteries” since the pandemic. As you remember, outdoor and patio dining was the only dining available for all restaurants when the pandemic hit.

Tisha’s Fine Dining has been open for 34 years and is located in the very scenic Washington Street Mall. It is a BYOB restaurant with outstanding food.

I have had the pleasure of eating at Trisha’s and enjoyed the experience very much. I had a risotto dish that was very good. The service was professional and although I’m a big guy, the quaint low key atmosphere and vibe was enjoyable.

If you have three days to kill you can read the close to 6,000 reviews that Tisha’s has received but if you are looking for a negative comment on the restaurant you’ll need provisions because it will take you a while to find one.

Cape May is a great destination and Trisha’s Fine Dining is one of the reasons. Make Trisha’s part of your itinerary next time you visit Cape May, you’ll be glad you did. Make your reservation on Open Table.

