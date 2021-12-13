Tis the season — Holiday film fest comes to Hopewell Theater

I ho-ho-hope you've started marathoning your favorite Christmas movies! If you haven't yet, Hopewell Theater has you covered. They're showing several classics in their upcoming Holiday Film Fest.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 18, the theater located on Greenwood Avenue in Hopewell, NJ, will show seven holiday films for your enjoyment. The festival ends on Dec. 30.

Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website. Per their Instagram, they're waiving the $5 COVID impact fee.

The schedule is as follows:

The Polar Express

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

I never had the chance to see this one on the big screen, but I imagine it's a gorgeous movie to see super-sized. Get your hot chocolate ready!

A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

A Christmas Story? In theaters? Oh fffuuuuuudddgggeee!

(But I didn't say "fudge")

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

To clarify, they're showing the 2000 live-action remake starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who, and Christine Baranski as the shockingly horny neighbor.

Gremlins

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.

Make sure everyone knows about the *real* story of Santa if you're taking the whole family to see this one.

It's easy to forget about the sad story Phoebe Cates' character tells, but it contains some Christmas spoilers... if you know what I mean.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

I know, I know, it's not Christmas, but still a charming movie nonetheless. Enjoy the comedic greatness of Steve Martin and John Candy.

Elf

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Good luck not quoting this movie for the rest of the week, almost every line is a gem.

Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

What a great way to conclude the movie marathon. Don't worry about the extra holiday pounds, you'll be laughing so hard at the Griswolds that it's practically a workout.

Please note that due to COVID-19 safety protocols, masks must be worn while in the building.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

