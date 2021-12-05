Is it illegal to tip the mailman in New Jersey? (Opinion)

I heard this rumor floating around that here in Jersey it's illegal to tip your mail carrier.

I decided to do some investigating.

If you're like me you're thinking how can the United States Postal Service tell me what to do with my money?

Are you ready for this ridiculousness?

The Post Office says:

Under federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

Give me a break. Well, I've got your tip right here.

Why can't I slip my mail carrier some cash in appreciation of their hard work and not have the government involved?

If individual postal workers feel uncomfortable accepting a tip, I understand.

But, that's still not going to stop me from offering.

There are very easy ways to say "thank you" low key.

These brave men and women have been part of the frontline since the pandemic began and are always hard workers.

I always tip my mail carrier, but this year they're getting double.

I have to say that I'm not advocating that you deliberately stray from the USPS's policy, but lock me up for trying to spread a little holiday cheer to a group of people who work their butts off all year.

This goes for trash collectors and delivery workers from UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and the like too.

Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone for keeping us going during these crazy times.

