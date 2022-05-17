Time to invest in NJ cities and scrap the Mount Laurel decisions (Opinion)

I spoke to Mayor Jim Daly from Farmingdale this morning about the problem of high density/affordable housing forced on small New Jersey towns from Mount Laurel.

The issue goes back to an initial court ruling in 1975 and has been upheld by activist courts for decades.

Here's an excerpt from an article I wrote about the subject in 2018:

Since the first ruling in 1975, our taxes have steadily increased and our cities have become dangerous places, lacking education and job opportunities. The best and most sustainable solution would be to let the market grow, creating opportunity for urban development by incentivizing new businesses, which would create demand for local housing, naturally setting prices to meet demand. Instead, our government-imposed mandates on local towns forcing local taxpayers to pay more to accommodate an influx of people beyond the scope of the local infrastructure.

The challenge for local towns according to several local political leaders who joined us, including Old Bridge Councilman Mark Razzoli, is that judges push these mandates without offering any relief to the towns who now have to spend exponentially more money on basic services.

Mayor Daly explained the incredible cost to a town's budget to fight to solve the problem in court. In Farmingdale the lawsuit cost the town $250,000. The town's budget is only $350,000 to put the amount in perspective.

For years I've been talking about alternatives to radical decisions with unintended consequences. Here's a point I made about creating economic opportunity instead of accepting that cities are becoming unlivable and shifting people around. The real discrimination is occurring as politicians from both parties ignore the underlying problems as people suffer.

How about creating economic opportunity? How about raising income levels through business tax incentives? Destitute families should be provided with basic human needs. Shelter, clothing, food. But to crush local towns by imposing new residents beyond what the community is capable of handling is simply wrong. It's morally and financially wrong. And it has lead to the consequence of pricing middle and working-class families out of their homes.

Two solutions that I have talked about on the air and in speeches to concerned citizens are simple.

First, cut Rutgers' taxpayers subsidy and use that money to incentivize businesses to relocate and start in our cities.

Second, implement a "reverse millionaires tax" to create a path for millionaires who have left the Garden State to come back and offset the rising middle-class tax burden.

The bottom line is that New Jersey needs a governor with the strength and the courage to implement a plan to fix the broken management and service delivery in state government. It starts by firing overpaid bureaucrats and incentivizing the private market to create the affordability that government is simply incapable of accomplishing.

If you want to see who your local legislatures are, you can find your district here:

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

The congressional districts have changed in the last few years as well.

