All morning, we were hearing from listeners impacted by the Microsoft network outage. Surgeries were canceled, flights delayed, and communications interrupted, all making for a rough start to the weekend.

This got me thinking about my position years ago when I advocated for electronic/internet-based voting. At one point I interviewed a Canadian programmer who was working with several towns in Canada to implement electronic voting for local elections. All initial attempts were huge successes.

Of course, that was before the world panicked and locked down over COVID. That was before the clear problems in many states during the 2020 elections. That was before we completely lost trust in our government as the ruling Democrats weaponized the justice system against their chief political rival. That was before the Democrats used race-baiting to destroy common sense ideas like showing an ID before casting a vote.

Given all that we know now, and looking at how vulnerable our integrated computer systems are to attack and failure, it's time to protect one of the critical actions that will help us preserve and protect our republic, VOTING.

It's time to return to absentee voting ONLY if you have a legitimate reason that will keep you away from the polls. Other than that, in-person WITH a photo ID would be the only way to register and vote.

Many states are implementing voter ID laws. There are only 14 states (and D.C.) that do not require some form of ID to be shown to vote.

Add to that the implementation of a paper ballot that can be marked and counted. Ballots are counted locally and can happen within hours after polls close. There is no reason to put our elections into the hands of electronic programming, which has shown time and again to be unreliable and prone to glitches and mistakes

The combination of Voter ID, paper ballots and in-person voting will restore integrity to our elections and make sure that all legal votes are counted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

