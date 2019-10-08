Tiger Woods makes Jersey crack on Fallon

Screengrab: Youtube, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Well of course they had to go there.

A recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon included a skit where Jimmy and Tiger Woods go golfing. Where? The Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City.

Sorry Donald Trump.

Jimmy, of course, is failing miserably. He ends up in a sand trap where a perfect set up for a Jersey zinger is born. Check out the clip.

Thing is, it’s a pretty harmless joke. And if anything many in Jersey might just take it as a compliment. After all we did pride ourselves on The Sopranos. It’s cool Tiger, fuggehtaboutit.

