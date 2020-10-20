Three of America’s fattest cities are in New Jersey

New Jersey has a well deserved reputation for having great food, so I guess it makes sense that we also have some of the most overweight people in the country. According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and crunched by TruePeopleSearch, New Jersey places three cities in the list of the 25 most overweight cites.

The three are: Camden (#4), Newark (#18), and Trenton (#19).

The listings are based on two metrics: the percentage of people who qualify as “obese” and the amount of physical leisure time activity they engage in (or don’t, as the case may be). They took the data for 500 American cities. For Camden, the percentage of the adult population that is obese is 44.1% and the percentage of people who do not engage in leisure time activity is 44.6% (which is the highest of the cities on the list. For Newark, the obesity percentage is 39.6 and lack of physical activity is 41.4. For Trenton, the percentages are 39.4 and 40.7.

In case you’re wondering, the top overweight cities in the US are:

1. Gary, IN

2. Youngstown, OH

3. Flint, MI

4. Camden, NJ

5. Laredo TX

6. Pharr TX

7. Detroit, MI

8. Dayton, OH

9. Toledo, OH

10. Brownsville, TX

The list of fittest cities in America is dominated by California, with seven of the top ten in the Golden State, although number one is in Boulder, Colorado, where only 15.4% of the adult population is obese:

1. Boulder, CO

2. Irvine, CA

3. Sunnyvale, CA

4. Fremont, CA

5. Bellevue, WA

6. Milpitas, CA

7. Santa Clara, CA

8. Newport Beach, CA

9. San Ramon, CA

10. Mountain View, CA

