Thousands Still Without Power
It's almost a week after the freak October snowstorm that closed roads and at one point left over 650,000 New Jersey residents without power. While power has been restored to hundreds of thousands of customers of JCP&L and PSE&J--thousands remain in the dark.
Drivers on thousands of North and Central Jersey roads continue to navagate around fallen trees and limbs and downed poles and wires.
JCP&L has a document available on their website that estimates how many customers will have their power restored today and tomorrow.
Callers to Jim Gearhart this morning informed us they were told that in some cases power will not be restored to isolated areas by Sunday and in some cases Tuesday.
Here is the latest list of outages as of 1pm Friday November 4, 2011:
JCP&L
- Morris 6,380
- Hunterdon 3,358
- Warren 2,227
- Union 1,964
- Somerset 1,518
- Sussex 1,350
- Essex 382
- Passiac 267
- Mercer 32
PSE&G (their website does not give exact numbers)
- Essex Less than 10,000
- Union Less than 5,000
- Passiac Less than 2,000
- Bergen Less than 2,000
- Morris Less than 500
- Hudson Less than 500
- Morris Less than 500
- Somerset Less than 500
- Middlesex Less than 500
- Mercer Less than 500