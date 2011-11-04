Thousands Still Without Power

It's almost a week after the freak October snowstorm that closed roads and at one point left over 650,000 New Jersey residents without power. While power has been restored to hundreds of thousands of customers of JCP&L and PSE&J--thousands remain in the dark.

Drivers on thousands of North and Central Jersey roads continue to navagate around fallen trees and limbs and downed poles and wires.

JCP&L has a document available on their website that estimates how many customers will have their power restored today and tomorrow.

Callers to Jim Gearhart this morning informed us they were told that in some cases power will not be restored to isolated areas by Sunday and in some cases Tuesday.

Here is the latest list of outages as of 1pm Friday November 4, 2011:

JCP&L

Morris 6,380

Hunterdon 3,358

Warren 2,227

Union 1,964

Somerset 1,518

Sussex 1,350

Essex 382

Passiac 267

Mercer 32

PSE&G (their website does not give exact numbers)