Thousands Still Without Power

It's almost a week after the freak October snowstorm that closed roads and at one point left over 650,000 New Jersey residents without power.  While power has been restored to hundreds of thousands of customers of JCP&L and PSE&J--thousands remain in the dark.

Drivers on thousands of North and Central Jersey roads continue to navagate around fallen trees and limbs and downed poles and wires.

JCP&L has a document available on their website that estimates how many customers will have their power restored today and tomorrow.

Callers to Jim Gearhart this morning informed us they were told that in some cases power will not be restored to isolated areas by Sunday and in some cases Tuesday.

Here is the latest list of outages as of 1pm Friday November 4, 2011:

JCP&L

  • Morris          6,380
  • Hunterdon 3,358
  • Warren        2,227
  • Union           1,964
  • Somerset    1,518
  • Sussex         1,350
  • Essex               382
  • Passiac            267
  • Mercer               32

PSE&G (their website does not give exact numbers)

  • Essex          Less than 10,000
  • Union         Less than 5,000
  • Passiac       Less than 2,000
  • Bergen        Less than 2,000
  • Morris        Less than 500
  • Hudson      Less than 500
  • Morris        Less than 500
  • Somerset   Less than 500
  • Middlesex Less than 500
  • Mercer        Less than 500
