This year’s final supermoon is a flower moon

This year has been a good one for supermoons, with four of them in the first few months of 2020. This week’s is not the biggest, but it is the last one for the year, so enjoy it.

It first became visible on Tuesday and will last through Friday with the peak on Thursday, May 7th, according to NASA.

A supermoon is a full or new moon that occurs “within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to earth,” making it appear larger than normal. NASA says that the term “Flower Moon” was used by the Algonquin Indians and reported in the 1930s by the Maine Farmer’s Almanac. It refers to the second full moon of spring, around the time flowers start blooming. Don’t worry if the skies are too cloudy, though, you can see the Flower Moon through Virtual Telescope Project.

The next full supermoon won’t be until April of 2021.

