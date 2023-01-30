This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state.

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.

Mashed.com writes:

This Englewood bakery is a staple for those looking for a huge variety of bakery options for any time of day. And based on the stellar reviews of this place, you really can't go wrong. At Balthazar Bakery, you can enjoy savory pastries made with colorful local produce, along with tarts, pies, and cakes and all of the classic breakfast pastries you'll ever desire. One reviewer even says that "you can smell the butter before you get in the door." What could be more divine?

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Balthazar, which has a location in NYC also, takes pride in how they serve their customers:

Our shop in Englewood is not only an outlet for our local customers to purchase our bread and viennoiserie at the source. It’s also the place where we can bake holiday specialties, celebrate local ingredients in season, and explore new ideas that might eventually find their way onto our wholesale menu. We have a small crew devoted solely to creating pastries for this location, and we’re continually bringing fresh-baked items into the shop.

This is certainly not the first time that Balthazar has been lauded; New Jersey Monthly included it on the list of top bakeries in New Jersey, saying,

What distinguishes Balthazar is the exceptional quality of everything it does, starting with its breads, breakfast pastries and cookies. But equally important to maintaining that quality is everything it forgoes (cupcakes, doughnuts and macarons, to name a few).

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Plum cake

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Classic chocolate cake

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Balthazar Bakery via Facebook

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

