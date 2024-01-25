This was named New Jersey’s happiest city

Everybody in New Jersey is happy, right? Why wouldn’t you be, getting to live in such an awesome state and all. But it’s undeniable that the people in some cities are happier than the people in other cities.

HomeSnacks, a real estate website analyzed the 265 largest cities in New Jersey to determine the ten happiest cities in the Garden State.

Here are the criteria they used:

🔴 Percentage of residents with a college degree

🔴 Average commute times

🔴 Unemployment rates

🔴 Cost of living

🔴 % of married couples

🔴 % of families with kids

🔴 Poverty rate

Taking all that into consideration, HomeSnacks determined that Ocean City is the happiest city in New Jersey.

They didn’t measure for this, but I can’t help but wonder if Ocean City’s rank on another list might not influence this one. Of course, I’m talking about OC being named the drunkest city in the state.

Ocean City has a median home price of $1,016,356 (having a hefty home value is a common theme in the top ten happiest cities)

Ocean City is by far the happiest place in the state of New Jersey. Let’s see why.

First off, having a solid family life is a good indication of how happy someone is. Lots of the residents of Ocean City aren’t missing out on love; more than 17% of them are married. Plus, the average commute time here is only about 29 minutes each way. That means a lot more time with the spouse and kids.

The rest of the top ten:

2️⃣ Morristown

3️⃣ Florham Park

4️⃣ Moorestown/Leonia

5️⃣ Margate City

6️⃣ Manasquan

7️⃣ Caldwell

8️⃣ Pt. Pleasant

9️⃣ Boonton

🔟 Red Bank

All 265 cities are ranked here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

