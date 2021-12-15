This NJ town’s cops, firefighters are fighting vaccine discrimination (Opinion)

Shame on West Orange, NJ officials for outright discrimination toward 13 brave first responders.

Six cops and seven firefighters were placed on unpaid leave two months ago for exercising their choice to not take the COVID vaccine.

I spoke to their attorney, John Coyle who explained on the show how one of the first responders is a 23-year veteran, despite documented reasons from his doctor saying that he SHOULD NOT take the vaccine because of his pre-existing condition.

As John explained, there are already laws on the books that protect these heroes. The federal Americans for Disabilities Act requires reasonable accommodations for medical conditions. AND the NJ Law Against Discrimination allows for accommodations for beliefs that run contrary to certain requirements.

These first responders worked at the height of the pandemic before vaccines were available and before we knew how the virus would impact public health. Sacrificing their health, these men and women did their job. Now they are being told they cannot continue unless they are vaxxed. Thought this was America, right?

America is still intact across most states, but sadly New Jersey and New York are acting as if they have learned nothing over the past 20 months and are irresponsible and dangerously trampling on people's rights.

The good news is that these heroes will have their day in court. But as John explained, a Title VII Civil Rights complaint has to go through a long process including a stop at the NJ Division of Civil Rights before heading to the courtroom. So, while the process plays out, the PBA has set up a GoFundMe page to help the families. I personally helped and encourage you to help as well.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

