This NJ town voted as having one of the most picturesque skylines in the U.S.

Move over, New York City, we know you have an incredible skyline. Now it’s time to talk about some of the more underrated skylines in the United States.

One of the most picturesque is right here in New Jersey according to a recent study.

Moving Feedback surveyed 3,000 travelers familiar with the smaller towns in America to find which ones had the best skylines.

Annapolis, Maryland, USA downtown view over Main Street with the State House. SeanPavonePhoto loading...

Awe-inspiring skylines are not exclusive to our major metropolises. Our survey reveals that the heart of America's architectural beauty often beats strongest in our smaller towns, where history and nature combine to create truly unforgettable vistas” says Harrison Gough of Moving Feedback.

In total, 70 small towns were named. Coming in at number 35 on the list, the only representation of the Garden State, was Cape May, NJ.

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

Moving Feedback says:

The town's skyline is distinguished by its beautifully preserved Victorian-era homes and buildings, characterized by their ornate gingerbread trimmings, vibrant colors, and distinctive turrets, making the town a national historic landmark.

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash loading...

Having spent several vacations in Cape May and its neighbor, Wildwood, I can’t speak highly enough about how gorgeous it is. The Victorian homes transport you to a different era. Frankly, “charming” is an understatement.

The study also highlights one of Cape May skyline’s staples:

A key feature is the Cape May Lighthouse, an iconic beacon standing tall near the shoreline.

Photo by Andre Frueh on Unsplash Photo by Andre Frueh on Unsplash loading...

Photo by r m on Unsplash Photo by r m on Unsplash loading...

The town's beachfront location provides a picturesque setting, with views of sandy beaches and the Atlantic Ocean adding a unique coastal element.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

Finally some love for the Jersey shore that has nothing to do with the wretched MTV show.

Want to check out Cape May to see the beautiful sights for yourself? Here are some ideas for you:

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.