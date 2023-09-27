This NJ town named best for fall foliage

You think SNL’s old character Debbie Downer could bring down a room? Hold my beer.

I don’t care much about fall foliage.

There. I’ve said it.

Now I’m pretty sure I’m in the minority on this in a landslide. One of the things people say they enjoy about living in New Jersey is you get to experience all four seasons. I understand this. Also if I’m passing some beautiful foliage in autumn I’m definitely taking it in. I’m appreciative of it.

It’s just that I’m never making a pilgrimage just to go see it. But many will. And this one is for you fall foliage lovers and photographers.

Country Living has named the best town in New Jersey to take in fall foliage. It’s a town that came in at number 25 of their ‘55 Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage’ list.

Did you know Camden made the list? No, not OUR Camden. Camden, Maine. Places like Maine and Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts were well represented. But only one New Jersey town was considered beautiful enough for inclusion.

That town is Mountain Lakes.

Mountain Lakes in Morris County was at number 25 on Country Living’s top 55 list. Of the small borough with a population under 5,000, they wrote, “This town offers such beautiful lakeside views, you'd never guess it was a suburb of New York City.”

It’s an affluent town having been listed in Forbes’ “America’s Most Expensive ZIP Codes” and ranking among New Jersey’s highest annual property taxes.

But that gorgeous fall foliage? It’s free. So enjoy.

