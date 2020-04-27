Man shot dead by police in Wayne led cops on multi-town chase, AG says

WAYNE — The man who'd been shot and killed by police on a highway ramp Sunday was a New Yorker who set off a police chase when he refused to stop for a police car after making an illegal U-Turn, according to the state Attorney General's office.

The ramp from Route 46 to Route 80 and Route 23 north in Wayne was closed for several hours following the shooting for an investigation.

The state Attorney General's Office and State Police, which are investigating the incident, said Bradley G. Pullman, 48, of Beacon, N.Y. made an illegal U-turn with his Lexus sedan in Mountain Lakes around 4:38 p.m. and refused to stop for police. A pursuit began that went through several municipalities, ending at the ramp where officers fired at the Lexus, according to the Attorney General's office.

Fairfield and Wayne police assisted in the pursuit, according to the Attorney General's office, which did not reveal the road in Mountain Lakes Pullman was stopped. Route 46 runs the 11 miles between Mountain Lakes and Wayne.

The office did not reveal what prompted the officers to fire, how many shots were fired or what departments the officers belonged to.

The Attorney General's Office said a .380-caliber pistol was recovered from Pullman’s vehicle.

A law enacted in January 2019 requires the Attorney General’s Office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers.

It was the third shooting involving police in New Jersey since Thursday.

A State Police trooper was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a trailer park in Pittsgrove while investigating a home invasion reported earlier in the day, according to the Attorney General's office.

A group confronted the trooper after arriving at the park in separate vehicle and shot at him, even after he identified himself as law enforcement, according to the Attorney General's office, which said the officer fired his weapon during the confrontation.

Police fired more than 10 shots at Pequannock resident Luan Agolli, who had been pacing on Carroll Street in Paterson with a gun on Thursday. As officers surrounded him and command him to put the weapon down, he raised his arms while pointing the gun — a moment captured on video by nearby residents.

