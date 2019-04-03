Doctor guilty in ‘ski rage’ attack of boy with ski pole at NJ resort

A Morris County man today was found guilty by a jury of assault for attacking a 12-year-old boy at Mountain Creek ski resort in Vernon three years ago.

Samuel Caruthers, an anesthesiologist from Mountain Lakes, was arrested following the Feb. 14, 2016, incident, in which he punched the victim and hit him with a ski pole for falling into him and his son.

The victim suffered a busted lip and a bruised rib, the New Jersey Herald reported.

Caruthers was indicted by a Sussex County grand jury in June 2016 on charges of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After two days of deliberation this week, the Sussex County jury found Caruthers guilty of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor simple assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His attorney, George Daggett, said he will file a motion to dismiss the verdict as there were "several contradictory" parts to the verdict.

A lawsuit filed against Caruthers by the victim's parents, Atabay and Caryn Azemoun, is pending in Superior Court.

