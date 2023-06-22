This NJ place is said to have the best breakfast sandwich — do you agree?

They say NYC is the “capital” of breakfast sandwiches, but here in New Jersey, we know how to tell the people of the big apple to take a seat with our BEC on an everything bagel.

But the type of breakfast sandwich we’re really known for is a pork roll (don’t “Taylor ham” me), egg, and cheese on a hard roll.

When I read an article from 247wallst.com about the best breakfast sandwiches in each state, I knew exactly where this was going. If you’re from out of state and know anything about New Jersey, you know about the pork roll/Taylor ham debate and the sandwich is basically a staple of our state.

You can’t visit New Jersey without getting one of these sandwiches.

What did surprise me about this list is the website actually names a location that they think has the best pork roll, egg, and cheese in the whole state. Now that’s a bold statement since many local family-owned bagel spots, bakeries, etc, take pride in their breakfast sandwiches.

Before we get to that, here are what other states consider their “best breakfast sandwich”:

Egg and cheese with bacon at Ess-a-Bagel in New York City

It’s the alternative to the pork roll, egg, and cheese, even though New Jersey does it better.

Cheesesteak and Eggs at John’s Roast Pork in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

It’s basically a classic cheesesteak with eggs.

The Double, Double, Double & a Topper at Lake Zoar Drive-In in Stevenson, Connecticut

It’s two eggs, four slices of bacon, two slices of cheese, and a hash brown patty all on a hard roll.

The Cali at Drip Café in Newark, Delaware

Fried egg, mozzarella, avocado, and arugula on sourdough toast with basil aioli.

The Southern Slammer Sandwich at Miss Shirley’s Café in Baltimore, Maryland

It’s fried green tomato, Applewood-smoked bacon, mashed avocado, white cheddar, and a fried egg on pumpernickel bread.

Three at Ten Sandwiches in Westerly, Rhode Island

This is the first time I’m hearing of “soupy”, but it’s apparently a Westerly specialty of dry-cured, well-spiced sausage, the sandwich also has prosciutto, a farm egg, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and red onion on ciabatta bread.

So where can you get the best pork roll, egg, and cheese in New Jersey? According to 24wallst.com, you want to head over to Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park.

It’s definitely a place that’s talked about, but do you agree they have the best PREC(SPK)?

If you're looking for a something open all night in case you get in the mood for one of these sandwiches in the middle of the night, try one of these diners:

