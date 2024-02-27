This NJ city was named one of the best places to live in the country

If I told you that a New Jersey city was named one of the best places for quality of life, which town would you guess it was?

You might guess it was one of our beautiful Shore towns, or maybe one of the towns in Bergen or Hudson counties, with all the things to do. Perhaps it’s a bucolic spot in Warren or Sussex counties, or maybe one of the rural cities in South Jersey.

But it’s none of those.

According to US News & World Report, one of the top 10 cities to live in for quality of life in the country is Trenton!

Surprised? I was.

Here’s what US News had to say about Trenton:

The diverse, scenic Trenton metro area mixes the old and new. With a history that predates the founding of the U.S., New Jersey’s capital city was the location of Revolutionary War battles and is home to a number of museums. Yet, it still has a variety of modern attractions and entertainment, and its proximity to the Delaware River means locals can participate in aquatic sports and enjoy an assortment of wildlife.

They go on to laud Trenton’s location, with easy access to New York, Philly, Atlantic City, and the Shore.

The only negative they bring up is Trenton’s high poverty rate, but then point out the wealthier suburbs that are nearby.

The state capital has a population around 90,000; the median age of a resident is 36.1 years, and the median income (from 2018-2022) is $44,444.

