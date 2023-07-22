This New Jersey town was named one of the best places to live in America

So it is always good to hear about the stand-out "Best Of" places to live in America and more importantly right here in the Garden State.

Who doesn't want to live in a town that's ranked as one of the best in the nation?

I came across this article from USA Today's "24/7 Wall Street" that listed the best place to live in each state and I wanted to focus on their choice for us here in New Jersey.

The NJ pick is in Camden County — Haddonfield.

According to USA Today:

  • Population: 11,444
  • 5 yr. population change: -1.3 percent
  • Median home value: $487,700
  • Median household income: $135,700
I've driven through Haddonfield but that's about it, seems like a very nice town.

USA Today has more of a description:

"Haddonfield is one of the most economically prosperous places in New Jersey and the United States as a whole. The typical Haddonfield home earns $135,700, nearly $62,000 more than the typical New Jersey household. Haddonfield lies just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, providing its residents access to the jobs that city offers."

 

