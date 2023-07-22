Another free concert series announced for New Jersey to enjoy

One of the best parts of summer near the Jersey Shore is all of the fun free concert series that pop up around Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

And a new concert series has just been announced for all of us to enjoy.

One of the biggest free summer concert series in the area is of course Summerfest at Windward Beach Park in Brick.

Concerts run throughout the month of July, and the full schedule can be found here.

In addition, Bricks Summefest does in fact include shuttle services so you don't have to worry about parking.

You can see the shuttle locations for Summerfest here.

But if you're looking for more free concerts to enjoy after Summerfest wraps up, then you're in luck because Brick has another new concert series planned.

Brick Township Announces Traders Cove Concert Series

Brick is just keeping the fun rolling this summer, and this time the concerts will take place at the park off Mantoloking Road just over the bridge, according to Patch.

This concert series will pick up right where Summerfest leaves off, which is nice.

The last concert of Brick's Summerfest is Thursday, July 27th, and the first concert of the Traders Cove series is on Wednesday, August 2nd.

What Bands Are Playing The Traders Cove Concert Series In Brick NJ?

The concert series spans four weeks throughout August and features the following performances according to Patch.

Aug. 2: Funktion Band

Aug. 9: Basso Brothers

Aug. 16: Strictly '60s

Aug. 23: Juke Box Legends ~Patch

Music starts each Wednesday at 7 PM, and there is a shuttle service available to seniors who'd like to attend the concert.