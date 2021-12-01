This New Jersey lawyer can help you fight the vaccine mandate (Opinion)

We have been flooded with calls and notes over the past few weeks with people looking for legal help fighting vaccine mandates.

Several attorneys have been incredibly helpful through the past few months as more companies implement mandates and more people want to opt-out.

Thankfully there's another attorney who has been in the fight from the go and is organized and ready to take your case. New Jersey Attorney Darryl Kipnis is a leading employment attorney for New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

No matter what your job, you have rights as a free American.

He has successfully represented many of your friends and neighbors in the Garden State to get religious and/or medical exemptions and accommodations from vaccine mandates.

He's represented nurses, doctors, cops, firefighters, entire police and fire departments, scientists, and government employees.

No matter what your job, you have rights as a free American. If you need legal representation, Daryl Kipnis wants you to call him or connect on Facebook. His number is 732-595-5298.

As he explained on the air, even if you've already been denied accommodation or exemption, Daryl is still able to help you. Don't go it alone, the big companies, and the small ones, have their attorneys. You deserve to have a voice.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey