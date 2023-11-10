Finance experts at Wallethub.com put together findings to determine the best sports cities in the country.

They analyzed 50 metrics in the country’s 5 largest sports; football, baseball, hockey, soccer, and basketball, and then ranked 397 cities here in the United States to find the best sports cities from a fan’s perspective. There were three categories, Biggest Sports Cities, Medium Sports Cities, and Small Sports Cities.

As I have written before and many of you know, sports here in the U.S. is big business. WalletHub predicts that sports revenue will tip the charts this year at $39.6 billion. That is an amazing number. When you factor in rights fees, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise, you can see how that revenue number could creep up.

WalletHub weighed the five largest sports with Football getting 54%, basketball 16%, baseball 13%, soccer 11%, and hockey 6%.

The best sports city in New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, it was Princeton that came in and ranked at number 9 as the best small sports city in the country.

The sports at Princeton University flourish with one of the largest and most successful Division 1 sports programs in the country.

Princeton University athletics have won many Ivy League championships. The football and basketball attendance and a fan base coupled with fair pricing and access to Princeton games helped the rankings. Factor in the proximity of cost-efficient pro baseball from the Trenton Thunder, and that solidifies their position in the top ten ranking.

Here in New Jersey, we are surrounded by three professional football teams, the New York Giants amd Jets, and the Philadelphia Eagles. We have three major league baseball teams, three hockey teams, and a couple of pro soccer teams. We have a good fan base and support these teams. We go to the games, sell them out, buy their merchandise, pay for their parking, and pay extra on our TV bill and streaming options to watch them perform.

Sports is a big business. Enjoy it.

