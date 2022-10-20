This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore

Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it.

But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway.

For years this highway to beach heaven has felt more like the highway to hell, but not for much longer.

A plan to widen a two-lane, 13-mile section of the AC expressway has just been announced, and to say the least, I'm thrilled.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority announced its plans to add a third lane in both directions in the center of the highway lanes, and the design phase has just begun.

This project will hopefully succeed in resolving traffic backups and make driving in New Jersey more enjoyable.

Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

This won’t be happening overnight, however, as the $180 million project is only in the beginning stages and won’t break ground until at least 2024.

Once built, there will be three lanes from Winslow Township to the Route 42 terminus in Gloucester Township.

The project has been proposed several times before, but there were always environmental or other monetary concerns.

With toll prices rising over the past several years, however, most of this construction has been covered for.

Anyone who has driven before in New Jersey knows how self-explanatory this construction project is and if you don’t, well consider yourself lucky.

Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The new lane shouldn’t result in too many other necessary changes either, as only two bridges will have to be modified for the lanes.

More information is to come to the public but for now, take in those two lanes and start daydreaming about the moment there are three.

18 wildly unpopular (but honest) opinions about NJ