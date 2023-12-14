This is why NJ schools should start class later
❓ Should high school classes start later in New Jersey?
😴 Studies show clear health and educational benefits
🏫 Holmdel schools are the latest to consider a later start
Studies have shown an increased academic performance for high school students whose classes start later than the statewide average of 7:50 a.m.
Efforts by state lawmakers to mandate later start times for New Jersey schools have remained stalled for over a year.
That has not stopped some districts from considering making the change on their own.
Holmdel school officials are likely to approve a start time that is 40 minutes later than the current first bell, which rings just after 7 a.m.
The school board is looking at starting high school classes at 8 a.m.
Despite the later start, dismissal would only be pushed back by 20-minutes.
To accomplish that, class times would be shortened by six minutes each. That would also allow a better accommodation of after school activities and sports programs.
The biggest objections to efforts to push back the start of school, has been the impact to working families.
Most NJ parents support a latter start time
A poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University in February, 2023, showed wide support for a later school state time in New Jersey.
55% of those surveyed agreed school start times should be later. 30% were opposed.
Bills to delay the start of school remain stalled
New Jersey does not have a statewide standard regarding the start of school. Each district sets its own schedule based on a variety of factors, including the availability of busses.
The average start time in New Jersey is 7:51 a.m., but some schools start as early as 7 a.m.
In March 2022, two bills were introduced that would prohibit high school classes from beginning no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
At the time, Gov. Phil Murphy said he was open to the idea.
However, despite have the support of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the bills have remained stalled in committee.
Clear educational and health benefits
Multiple studies have shown the detrimental impact of teens not getting enough sleep. By starting school later, the kids would theoretically be able to get more sleep.
A 2022 study also showed academic benefits to a later start time.
The National Education Association has cited figures that show a 4.5% increase in exam grades among students with a later high school start time.
While the NEA supports later start times, they do warn about the potential impacts to families who will have to adjust their schedules accordingly.
For now, it appears the decision will be left in the hands of local districts in New Jersey. No votes on the bills to adjust start times statewide have been scheduled.
