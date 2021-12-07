The South Jersey mom accused of stabbing her baby to death admitted to the murder and said she did it "to fulfill the last of her sins: murder."

The disturbing new details are being revealed by investigators in court documents as prosecutors seek to keep Kristhie Alcazar, 26, jailed until her trial.

NJ.com is detailing the contents of the court documents, which describe the scene when police first arrived at Alcazar's Penns Grove home and her interviews with police.

The horrific murder has rocked the Penns Grove community as local residents try to come to grips with the killing of an infant. They have created a makeshift memorial on the front porch of the home where the murder happened.

One neighbor told ABC 6 Alcazar was a "nice lady." Another said he has lived next door for more than two years and was "shocked."

Alcazar is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Each count carries a maximum of life in prison.

She remains jailed in Salem County. A judge has scheduled a detention hearing for Thursday and will likely order her jailed until her trial. A trial date has not been set.

