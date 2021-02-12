This is the Chris Christie video played at the impeachment trial (Opinion)

As much as President Trump’s lawyer bungled the opening statements at his impeachment trial the prosecution has been brilliant in presenting a difficult to disprove case against the former president. The video presentation and timeline of events they showed on the opening day even drew praise from Trump’s own attorney. Imagine his wrath over that.

Another video was shown Thursday that was also difficult for team Trump to look past. It was an ABC News clip of our former Gov. Chris Christie being interviewed live by George Stephanopoulos on January 6 as the insurrection unfolded in real time. Keep in mind this is a man who WAS team Trump. He was the first major political figure to endorse Trump for president and he was a loyal soldier who helped him prep for the debate only months ago.

Yet what Christie had to say that day as the rioters took control of the Capitol was something the spineless Republican lawmakers who will acquit him will have to think about for years.

“It’s pretty simple. The president caused this protest to occur. He’s the only one who can make this stop. The president has to come out and tell his supporters to leave the Capitol grounds and to allow the Congress to do their business peacefully. Anything short of that is an abrogation of his responsibility.”

Think about it. This entire case is predicated on the belief that Donald Trump incited the insurrection. And here is one of Trump’s own stating it’s pretty simple, the president caused this to occur. He’s also called that day one of the most sickening things he’d ever seen and gone on record with his opinion that what Trump did was an impeachable offense.

And Christie is no legal slouch. He spent seven years as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and was talked about for the position of U.S. Attorney General. You can bet Christie has enough integrity that he would vote to convict. Too bad we have so many Republican cowards in the Senate who aren’t leading as they were elected to do but rather being led by angry misinformed conspiracy theorists Trump fanatics.

