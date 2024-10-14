This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ

It’s one of the greatest Italian restaurants in New Jersey and that is saying a lot for a state in which Italian cuisine is not only beloved but is some of the best in the country.

So much has been written about Jimmy’s in Asbury Park that there can be no doubt that It’s one of the bucket list places that New Jerseyans need to try.

It was founded in 1982 by the late Jimmy Marrucca and his wife Diane. The original idea for the restaurant was to be a place where people could get true authentic Italian dishes without having to drive into New York City.

And they certainly have accomplished that goal. Not only is their menu expansive, containing just about every Italian favorite there is, but usually chefs are happy to prepare stuff the way you like it.

The proof of their success is in their longevity and they continue to offer fresh and delicious food every single day with a friendly family atmosphere.

Their motto is emblazoned on their wall:

“Where Good Friends Come to Meet."

As you make your way into Jimmy's you simply get an old-school Italian vibe. No windows. No frills. Just the best Italian food ever

Jimmy’s was named the best Italian restaurant in the metropolitan area by NY Channel 2 News.

It’s so legendary, that it attracts people from every corner of the state and even beyond. And that means celebrities too. In fact, it is one of the restaurants most often visited by celebrities in the entire state.

So who are some of the notables who have dined here, you may ask?

