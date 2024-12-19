This is one of New Jersey’s biggest distractions at work

We've all done it before. You're sitting at your desk and you slip out your phone to check something. The second you hear footsteps coming, you put your phone back in your pocket and pretend you've been hard at work the whole time.

Be honest with yourself this has happened to you before. It's just the reality of life in 2024.

But what were you looking at on your phone when you took it out? Sending text messages? Checking social media? Checking your Fantasy Football lineup?

SEE MORE: Planes flying over MetLife Stadium a damning reminder for Giants fans

Canva / TSM illustration Canva / TSM illustration loading...

According to a study done by RotoGrinders , over three-quarters of Fantasy Football players in New Jersey admitted to checking their Fantasy Football squads whilst they’re supposed to be at work.

According to RotoGrinders, "3,062 Americans were surveyed about their Fantasy Football habits and in New Jersey, it works out that on average, people spend 2.5 hours a week looking at their teams whilst they’re working."

That's taking the term "working hard or hardly working" to a new level. And I won't pretend I'm innocent in all of this. I've one hundred percent checked my Fantasy Football or Fantasy Baseball lineup while at work.

Overall, across the country, 81% of people admitted to spending time playing Fantasy Football while working.

So, what do we take from all of this? Well, in simple terms, this is the way of the world now. This is life in 2024. With information so easily accessible at your fingertips, it's hard to ignore it.

Let's just hope you're checking the lineup for your team that ends up winning the championship.

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is We can all easily forget that are some really great aspects—joys even—of living in the Great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.