This is New Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy
Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy; according to candystore.com, 96% of Americans who celebrate Halloween buy candy (what are the other 4% doing?). So, what candy are we in New Jersey buying the most of?
According to candystore.com, the most popular candies in New Jersey are:
- M&Ms
- Tootsie Pops (last year’s winner)
- Skittles
Since M&Ms are made in New Jersey, it’s a win for the hometown team.
According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3 billion this year! That’s a 20% increase over last year and 10% over the previous all-time high. Overall Halloween spending is predicted to be over $10 Billion. That’s up 26% over last year.
To compile the results, candystore.com looked at 14 years of their own sales data, and, with input from the major candy companies, tabulated which candy sold the best in each state. They also broke down the figures nationally. Across the country, these are the most popular candies:
- Reese’s Cups
- Skittles
- M&Ms
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey’s Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
Hmm, no Circus Peanuts; that’s surprising.
Some other interesting Halloween candy facts from candystore.com: 50% of adults stash candy for consumption later in the year; the average amount spent on Halloween candy is $30.40. One hundred seventy-two million Americans celebrate Halloween
By the way, the most popular candy in neighboring Pennsylvania is Hershey’s Mini Bars and in New York, it’s Sour Patch Kids.
Source: CandyStore.com.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.