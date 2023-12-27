This is New Jersey’s favorite dog breed

Americans love their dogs, with statistics saying that 30-66% of households have at least one. There are also a lot of dog breeds; the American Kennel Club recognizes 340 separate breeds.

Forbes Advisor, looked at which breed was the most popular in each state. Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. The survey options encompassed the top 25 most popular breeds nationwide, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

As it turns out, many Americans are unbiased regarding dogs. The largest percentage of respondents reported that “no breed in particular” is their favorite (13%). However, Australian shepherds ranked as the top favorite dog breed, followed by German shepherds and bulldogs.

New Jersey’s favorite dog breed is the German Shepherd.

Even though the German Shepherd was the favorite breed in most states (16), it still finished second to the Australian Shepherd after adding in second and third-place finishes.

Labrador retrievers, which were the AKC’s “Most Popular Breed” for 31 years through 2022, ranked as the favored breed in 10 states.

Forbes describes the German Shepherd: Well-known as a highly trainable and intelligent dog, German shepherds are ranked as America’s second favorite dog breed in America. This breed is loyal and known as the most common breed to serve as search and rescue dogs and police K-9s, as well as aids in the military. Symptoms.

Other findings of the study:

🐶 The German shepherd ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed in 16 states (at times tying with another breed for the top spot), the highest number study-wide. However, this breed ranked second most favored nationwide.

🐶 Havanese ranked as the least favored breed in the majority of U.S. states (33 total, at times tying with other breeds for the bottom spot).

🐶 America’s second least-favored dog breed was the German shorthaired pointer followed by the Welsh corgi.

🐶 The top reason why respondents selected a breed as their favorite was because they currently own the breed or have in the past (52%). Thinking the dog could be a good companion (50%) was the second-most favored reason.

