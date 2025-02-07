Studies are pointing out that we are living longer. The longer we live the demand for elder care is growing.

Experts believe that there will be a significant crisis in elder care, nursing home bed availability and increasing health care issues to the elderly. The winter of 2024-2025 is seeing an increase in respiratory conditions with a spike in bronchitis and pneumonia among the elderly. Severe cases are taking up more hospital beds and eventually nursing homes.

Triumph Law P.C. examined data from KFF.org to identify the states with the best and worst capacity levels for elder care.

The research calculated the number of certified beds in care homes per state. They looked at the number of beds per facility along with the number of beds in each facility per state.

The numbers showed that Montana was the best state for elderly care with over 174 beds per 100 nursing home residents.

The state of New York ranks as the third worst state in the country for elderly care with only 116.30 beds per 100 residents. If you live in New York and you have someone who needs a nursing home bed chances are you will be out of luck.

With the numbers of beds available at nursing homes decreasing and the number of elderly needing particular care, more programs are being developed so that loved ones can get compensated to care for their elderly at their own home or another family or friend’s dwelling. It is less expensive and helps ease the stress of those elderly people receiving the care as friends and family surround them.

New Jersey is much better than New York but ranks at 21 in the country for elder care. New Jersey averages over 129 beds per 100 residents.

I know firsthand how tough and expensive it is to find a facility for your loved one. When my mom needed care, I was fortunate enough to place mom in a facility that she absolutely loved. It was expensive but it was worth every penny.

She eventually became ill and had to move to another facility, then eventually she passed. The complete process of moving, sickness and eventually death was incredibly stressful on my family and my mom.

I would suggest that you put a plan together for the future with your elderly loved ones when they can make decisions and sit down with the family to discuss finances and options.

This takes the stress off everyone when that unfortunate time comes to make those decisions. Hopefully, you will not have to.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

