It was a busy weekend. As my friend and former colleague at Weichert Realtors Laura Metro used to say, "Have a great weekend: Two working days till Monday!"

It was true when I worked in the real estate industry and it's true now as Jodi and I make our way across the state promoting small businesses, law enforcement, and common-sense solutions to fix New Jersey.

It's also true for our thousands of restaurant owners and workers throughout the Garden State.

We had a great opportunity to visit one of Point Pleasants' local must-visit restaurants, Joe Spano's Tomato Pies on Saturday. Nicole Diano called the show to alert us to her family's restaurant and we were eager to get there.

Her Dad Joe only had a few minutes to chat as he had to staff the kitchen and keep the pies coming! We had a great crowd on hand to hear the message and to enjoy some great food.

Of course, I took a pie home, well actually we were on our way to several more events and couldn't wait the extra 15 minutes for it to come out of the oven, so our friend Mona took it home and brought it to us at the next event the following day.

Late Sunday night, I was standing in the fridge eating the cold "grandma's pizza". Wow. Delicious.

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

