This cool NJ cookie place delivers to your door till 3 AM

I don’t know about you but I have had many cravings for yummies in the middle of the night. And I’m a huge fan of sweet and delicious desserts. That’s why I can’t wait to hit up Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia is an amazing concept that delivers warm, delicious cookies to your door all the way up until 3 o’clock in the morning. Who hasn’t come home from a party and wanted the perfect snack in the middle of the night? And reviews of the cookies are amazing. Just a quick glance at their website will have your mouth watering and wondering where this place has been all your life.

Based in New York and Philadelphia, Insomnia is a pretty cool concept. They’re usually located near universities which is a smart thing since they know that college kids are the prime audience for their middle of the night munchies. There are 155 locations all over the country but the two in New Jersey are in Ewing and in Hoboken. They 12 varieties of the most magnificent cookies you’ve ever seen plus cookies, cakes, and brownies. Most locations also have ice cream and, just in case you were wondering, yes, milk is available with every order.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​