Melissa Gorga’s stunning NJ mansion invaded by turkeys

Melissa and Joe Gorga of real housewives of NJ fame, are learning that no amount of money can save you from the wild turkey problem that has plagued other NJ New towns, most recently Toms River. According to an article on Bravotv.com, Melissa recently instagrammed photos of the invasion with the caption “Guys, I am pulling down my driveway and I don’t know if you can see this, but I am being invaded; is this real life?”

The magnificent Montville mansion, which has been on and off the market and is now off, is not immune to the problem that many in NJ have been desperate to solve. Imagine pulling up to your 9,100-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home and seeing your front yard being taken over by those creepy, ugly birds?

Wildlife experts were finally able to quell the problem in Toms River, but it looks like Melissa’s going to have to make a call to critter riddlers or fish and game. Maybe this’ll be the push to put the house, most recently listed for $2.948 million, back on the market.

​