This beer is illegal in 15 states … but not in New Jersey

Sam Adams is back with its Utopias beer, but I’d suggest NOT having a few while you watch football on Sunday. You may not even want to have one.

Utopias is considered an “extreme” beer. It has an alcohol content of 28%. By comparison, most beers have an alcohol content of between 4.5% and 7%. Wine is about 11.6%. Hard liquor is around 37%.

The high alcohol content actually makes S.A. Utopias illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

It IS legal in New Jersey. If you can find it. I called a few Mercer County beer and wine stores, and they didn’t have it. Maybe over the weekend, they said.

On its website, Sam Adams’ describes a multi-year brewing process that combines the company's earlier extreme beers and ages them in wooden bourbon casks. What does it taste like? The brewery touts “distinct vanilla notes” and “elegant dark fruit aromas.” Plus, it comes in a really cool bottle!

If you buy a bottle, let us know what you think about it. Just be careful.

Or you may want to hold on to it as an investment. A bottle of the 2013 Utopias is selling for over $700.

