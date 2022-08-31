They may look cute but these Target-sold cookies may be dangerous to eat
They look too cute to be dangerous, but they just may be.
The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies with multi-colored sprinkles, sold at Target stores nationwide have been voluntarily recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, according to D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc.
The cookies come in a clear plastic jug that resembles a bear. The recall affects only products with a Feb. 21, 2023 best-by-date with a jug lot number of Y052722, which is printed on the back of each bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.
No other lots or products are affected.
The recall was issued when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.
Anyone who purchased the recalled product is urged to stop eating the cookies, and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
