They may look cute but these Target-sold cookies may be dangerous to eat

They look too cute to be dangerous, but they just may be.

The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies with multi-colored sprinkles, sold at Target stores nationwide have been voluntarily recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, according to D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc.

The cookies come in a clear plastic jug that resembles a bear. The recall affects only products with a Feb. 21, 2023 best-by-date with a jug lot number of Y052722, which is printed on the back of each bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

Photo Credit: D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company Photo Credit: D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company loading...

No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was issued when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product is urged to stop eating the cookies, and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

