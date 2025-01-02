These were the top NJ proposal locations for NYE 2024

The holidays are an inherently romantic time of year. It’s a time of giving and showing those that you love how much you care about them.

For those in serious relationships, it could even be the perfect time to ask your significant other for their hand in marriage, which leads to pressure to find the ideal location to pop the question.

So, where did New Jersey women want to be asked? The site Dating News surveyed thousands of women to find the perfect Garden State proposal spots. New Jersey women ranked these as the top three locations for their man to get down on one knee:

3️⃣ Downtown Princeton

With downtown Princeton’s Ivy League charm and holiday-lit streets, it exudes elegance and romance reminiscent of a Hallmark movie set.

On New Year’s Eve, the cozy ambiance of its historic parks and decorated avenues creates a warm and intimate vibe, ideal for a timeless proposal.

2️⃣ Liberty State Park (Jersey City)

The second top pick for a marriage proposal on NYE was Liberty State Park. Liberty State Park offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty, making it one of the most romantic spots in New Jersey.

On New Year’s Eve, the park comes alive with reflections of city lights dancing across the Hudson River, while fireworks over the harbor add a magical touch. Its spacious serenity is perfect for a proposal with a mix of history and unforgettable beauty.

Overwhelmingly, the top spot for a New Jersey proposal was…

1️⃣ Atlantic City Boardwalk

The Atlantic City Boardwalk buzzes with energy, combining festive lights, oceanfront views, and holiday celebrations.

As we welcome the new year, fireworks over the Atlantic turn the boardwalk into a lively and vibrant stage for popping the question. The mix of coastal charm and city excitement ensures it’ll be a moment to remember.

If you’re looking to pop the question sometime soon, you may want to keep these spots in mind for Valentine’s Day!

