While former President Donald Trump is raising money by selling products with his Atlanta jail mugshot, President Joe Biden is offering prospective donors the chance to meet himself and former President Barack Obama.

The chosen donor could be from New Jersey, where more than 260 residents had already donated over $345,000 directly to his official campaign committee by the Federal Election Commission filing deadline in June.

The president and the Democratic Party have raised $72 million nationally for his 2024 re-election bid.

Out of all the presidential candidates seeking the White House next year, Donald Trump has so far hauled in the most campaign donations from New Jersey, a state he lost to Joe Biden by 16 points in 2020.

The Garden State cities sending the Biden campaign the most money are Princeton, Montclair and Paramus. Princeton had 16 residents donating to the campaign while nine were from Montclair.

Before we look at the biggest contributors to Biden's re-election campaign, here’s a quick look at how much money the biggest candidates have raised from people in New Jersey.

How much presidential candidates have raised in New Jersey According to Federal Election Commission data as of June 30, 2023, here is how many people from New Jersey have donated to the top presidential candidates in the 2024 race — and how much each candidate has raised from the state.

These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign In New Jersey. these are the top campaign contributors (of at least $2,000) to donate to President Biden's re-election as of June 30, 2023.

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

New Jersey residents and companies donating the most to Ron DeSantis These are the New Jersey residents who donated at least $2,000 to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign and the top New Jersey donors to a super PAC supporting DeSantis. The figures are current as of June 30, 2026.