These NJ residents are sending Biden the biggest bucks for his re-election
💵 The 2024 presidential election is pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars
💵 New Jersey residents have some of the deepest pockets
💵 We look at Biden's biggest boosters in the Garden State
While former President Donald Trump is raising money by selling products with his Atlanta jail mugshot, President Joe Biden is offering prospective donors the chance to meet himself and former President Barack Obama.
The chosen donor could be from New Jersey, where more than 260 residents had already donated over $345,000 directly to his official campaign committee by the Federal Election Commission filing deadline in June.
The president and the Democratic Party have raised $72 million nationally for his 2024 re-election bid.
Out of all the presidential candidates seeking the White House next year, Donald Trump has so far hauled in the most campaign donations from New Jersey, a state he lost to Joe Biden by 16 points in 2020.
The Garden State cities sending the Biden campaign the most money are Princeton, Montclair and Paramus. Princeton had 16 residents donating to the campaign while nine were from Montclair.
Before we look at the biggest contributors to Biden's re-election campaign, here’s a quick look at how much money the biggest candidates have raised from people in New Jersey.
How much presidential candidates have raised in New Jersey
Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign
