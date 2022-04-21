These bag ban warnings are starting to pop up all over New Jersey (Opinion)

Life as we've known it in the Garden State for the last century is about to change.

You will have to bring your own bag to the supermarket to take your stuff home.

Some stores may let you take all your purchases loose in the shopping cart to your car and just throw them in there. Some people are already doing the "responsible" thing and bringing their own bags. You know, the good people in our state. The people who care about the turtles and the fish and whatever.

We were wondering when the stores would start putting up friendly reminders to the rest of us horrible, polluting, careless Neanderthals who continue to use the plastic bags until the last minute. Well, my fellow cretins, our time is up.

The warnings are popping up on self-checkout screens. What about the people who still go through the regular lines? Are the cashiers hounding people yet? The date is May 4, less than three weeks away.

Plastic Bag Ban AP loading...

It seems the number one question that people have about this pointless, virtue-signaling nonsensical law is, "Can I still use my old plastic bags that I've saved from before?"

The answer is yes, and you can even buy your own for pretty cheap online. About $16 will get you 350 of these bad boys that most other states still allow. Please re-use them responsibly!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

