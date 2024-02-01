These are the weird food combos that New Jersey is eating

Producer Kristen was listening to a friend’s podcast earlier this week and they were talking about the top 5 types of pies that Americans are eating. Apple pie is #1, (no surprise) and one of the guys on the show said his dad melts American cheese on a slice of apple pie and eats it that way.

He claims it’s an East Coast/Midwest thing (his dad is from Buffalo). Of course, I asked Buffalo native Eric Scott about this and he said yes, it's a thing, but cheddar cheese, not American.

I have to admit, I had never heard of this before! Is this a thing in New Jersey? Do you know anyone who eats their apple pie like this?

What's a weird food combo that you eat? Send us your weird combo so we can share it with our audience!

One of our callers said pound cake and cheesesteak. Sounds gross. But we had a few other callers say that it's a thing.

It's not the first time a company has pushed the salty/sweet combo with a dessert and a meal. I have to say, although I never tried it, and I'm not sure they still offer it, the donut grilled cheese at Say Cheez Cafe in Princeton looked great.

Here are other combos from our listeners:

Taylor ham, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on a sandwich

Chopped apples in a tuna salad

Grape jelly on grilled cheese

Risotto with feta cheese and spinach stuffed inside a tomato

Velvetta mac n cheese with red wine vinegar salad dressing

Popcorn with Frank’s red hot sauce

Hot dogs with mayo, ketchup, mustard, and potato sticks

Banana and mayo on white bread

Peanut butter and jelly on a raisin bagel with raw onions and taylor ham

