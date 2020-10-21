These are the biggest NJ retailers sunk by COVID closures in 2020

Months of closures and continued capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic have proven to be too much to bear for a number of retailers in New Jersey, some of them uprooted after decades in the Garden State.

For some chains, like Sears, the public health crisis was just added loss after already considerable financial struggles. The pandemic ramped up in March and by late Spring, there were the first few announced Chapter 11 filings.

Nationwide, more than 8,000 retail locations have closed up for good this year, according to Coresight Research, which excluded restaurants and bars, health clubs and entertainment venues from its data.

Here's at least eight retail chains that have either cut back or shutdown altogether in NJ in 2020.

More from New Jersey 101.5: