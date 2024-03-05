These are New Jersey’s top public golf courses

The warm weather is starting to show up in New Jersey and people are ready to get outside and do things, like go golfing.

According to the National Golf Foundation, New Jersey has 320 golf courses, ranking 20th in the U.S. by number of courses.

The state also ranks 35th by number of golfers per capita.

The average public course green fees are relatively expensive.

The average daily temperature in New Jersey 52.7 degrees, ranking 22nd in the U.S.

The annual average precipitation is 47.1 inches, ranking us 15th in the country.

Just in the nick of time comes Golf Pass’s ranking of New Jersey’s public golf courses. From Golf Pass:

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list.

Here are Golf Pass’s top 10 public golf courses in New Jersey:

🔟 River Vale Country Club (River Vale)

9️⃣ Quail Brook Golf Course (Somerset)

8️⃣ Heron Glen Golf Course (Ringoes)

7️⃣ Ballyowen Golf Club (Hamburg)

6️⃣ McCullough's Emerald Golf Links (Egg Harbor Twp.)

5️⃣ Eagle Ridge Golf Club (Lakewood)

4️⃣ Spooky Brook Golf Course (Somerset)

3️⃣ Neshanic Valley Golf Course (Neshanic Station)

2️⃣ Francis Byrne Golf Course (West Orange)

1️⃣ Old Bridge Golf Club (Matawan)

For the complete list, including greens fees for each of the top 20 courses in New Jersey, go here.

