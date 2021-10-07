These are New Jersey’s richest people

Forbes has released its “Forbes 400”, its annual list of the 400 richest billionaires in the United States. Four New Jersey residents made the list and they’re not household names.

According to Forbes, and reported by Patch.com, the richest New Jersey residents on the list are:

Rocco Commisso (net worth- $7.9 billion); the Saddle River resident is the founder and CEO of Mediacom, a cable company. He immigrated to the US from Italy at age 12. The soccer field at his alma mater, Columbia University is named for him because of his donations.

John Overdeck ($6.5 billion); he lives in Millburn and is a hedge fund manager

Peter Kellogg ($3.8 billion); the Short Hills resident sold his brokerage house to Goldman Sachs

Sheldon Lavin ($3 billion); he’s from Highland Park and is the owner of OSI Group, a meat processor that provides most of the hamburger meat to McDonald’s

Topping the list of richest Americans is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, worth an estimated $201 billion; he has been #1 for four straight years.

After Bezos is Tesla founder Elon Musk, worth approximately $190 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook at $134.5 billion; Microsoft founder Bill Gates at $134 billion; and Google co-founder Larry Page, worth $123 billion. All figures are as of the close of the stock market on Sep. 3.

The richest woman in America continues to be Alice Walton at $67.9 billion. In the aggregate, the richest Americans saw their wealth increase over 40% in the past year.

